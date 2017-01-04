Inspired by the sleeper trains of India, The Super Quality Indian Snack Bar is a well-arranged sea of weathered wood in a hue of blue, creating texture and offering depth to the contrasting lighter blue walls. Continue reading
Inspired by the sleeper trains of India, The Super Quality Indian Snack Bar is a well-arranged sea of weathered wood in a hue of blue, creating texture and offering depth to the contrasting lighter blue walls. Continue reading
The Bracketed Space House by MF Architecture is what your dream home looks like. I don’t even know you, but this much I know is true. It presents clean, contemporary design sensibilities, a perfectly conceived sense of spatial balance, and an awareness of view, site, and place that makes you feel as if you’ve been plucked out of real life and placed on the set of a Ryan Gosling movie. Dream home, indeed. Continue reading
Located in the eastern suburb of Darlinghurt, in the city of Sydney, Australia, architect Brad Swartz took this tiny apartment and truly made it darling! The simple instruction of this redesign was to create a functional apartment for the young couple that dwells there, with an understated luxurious charm, and – of course – an internal laundry unit. Continue reading
The Mars Levitating Speaker is simply dripping with style, functionality and form! This new era of sound by cazybaby, is a floating wave of stillness that supplies nothing but pure sound in 360 degrees. Continue reading
Cloverdale 749 is a stunning urban infill project from Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects that never tries to do more than its surrounding subtext provides it. It is an understated work of multi-family residential architecture that works tightly with zoning and development standards to establish a relationship with sidewalk and street – few projects have the appropriate opportunity to explore. The Los Angeles urban fabric is once again graced with a few calculated strokes of architectural beauty that never attempts to hide its true colors. Continue reading
The Canari House was once a fourplex, which has since been turned, by the talented group of Naturehumaine, into the blazing yellow residential nest you see today. This 1930’s original is home to an active young couple, offering a rental suite on the first floor, and delivering a restored exterior and interior space with an attached garage and an outdoor terrace to put your feet up atop the roof. Continue reading
The treehouse craze has hit an all-time high, with people going to the far reaches of the world’s deepest darkest forests for a brief chance to live among nature’s most abundant organism. The Whitetail Woods Regional Park Camper Cabins are sure to scratch this indelible itch. Designed by HGA Architects, the Camper Cabins attract scores of tourists every year because of their auspicious stature and inherent connection to the stunning Minnesota countryside. Living amongst the trees has never been so en vogue. Continue reading
Layering up for the elements can be a cumbersome routine that has you feeling more like a snowman – round, uncomfortable yet still somehow freezing. Which is where the Ravean heated jackets come in to save the day! Continue reading
Prefab is everywhere, folks. Designers across the globe are putting their best ideas to the test in hopes of solving one of the construction industry’s most unsolvable building typologies. I’m not saying the Pod Idladla by Clara da Cruz Almeida does everything we hope prefab will eventually do, but it is definitely a step in the right direction. This tiny pod is a modular, customizable, affordable dwelling option being manufactured and erected in South Africa – and it is awesome. Continue reading
This mid-century complex, in the southern suburbs of Paris, is a haven of wood walls, partitions and built-in cubbies within an open and comfortable setting. Continue reading