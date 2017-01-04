Prefab is everywhere, folks. Designers across the globe are putting their best ideas to the test in hopes of solving one of the construction industry’s most unsolvable building typologies. I’m not saying the Pod Idladla by Clara da Cruz Almeida does everything we hope prefab will eventually do, but it is definitely a step in the right direction. This tiny pod is a modular, customizable, affordable dwelling option being manufactured and erected in South Africa – and it is awesome. Continue reading →